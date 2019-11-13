Liverpool defender Andy Robertson admits he's not been training recently

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has been playing through the pain for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Andy Robertson has told the Scotsman that he hasn’t been able to train before Liverpool games recently, as he has been injured.

Robertson has pulled out of Scotland’s latest squad, and the Liverpool man has been criticised for showing a lack of commitment from some supporters.

The left-back played for Liverpool against Manchester City at the weekend, and there was some negative comments from Scotland fans when he backed out of international duty.

However, Robertson has now revealed that he has been playing through the pain for Liverpool of late.

“It’s a big disappointment for me to miss out,” said Robertson. “I don’t care what game it is, I want to play and my track record in the last five years has shown that.

“But for the last two and a half weeks, I’ve not trained at all for Liverpool. I’ve trained the day before a game, could only play the last 15 minutes against Genk in the Champions League and missed the Arsenal game in the League Cup.”

The comments make Robertson’s form at Anfield all the more remarkable.

The full-back has been one of Liverpool’s outstanding players in recent weeks, and has contributed hugely in attacking sense.

Robertson claimed an assist against City, and also recently scored a vital late goal against Aston Villa.

Whether Robertson will now be fit enough to feature in Liverpool’s first game after the international break, which comes against Crystal Palace, remains to be seen.