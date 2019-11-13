Lewis Ferguson claimed last year he's been desperate to prove Rangers wrong

Rangers reportedly want to bring Lewis Ferguson back to Ibrox.

Rangers have a number of midfield options at Steven Gerrard's disposal, but they're being linked with another potential January signing.

The Gers have seen Glen Kamara impress since joining from Dundee in January of this year, and he now appears to be attracting interest.

The Scottish Sun suggest that Fulham, Leeds and Brighton all like Kamara, and Rangers have already identified Lewis Ferguson as the ideal replacement.

Ferguson, 20, has impressed for Aberdeen since joining from Hamilton Academical in 2018, registering 10 goals in 62 appearances.

Tipped for a bright future, Ferguson could be a smart addition to Gerrard's midfield – but it would also see Ferguson return to the club.

Ferguson was in the Rangers youth ranks up until the age of 14, before being released in a move which prevented him from following in the footsteps of father Derek and uncle Barry, who both played for Rangers at first-team level.

With the subject of a return to Ibrox being discussed, it's interesting to go back and see what Ferguson said about Rangers last year, after he scored the winner against them in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Ferguson admitted it was 'hard' being told he wasn't good enough for Rangers, but he's been using his career since then to prove Rangers wrong – and it may all result in heading back to Glasgow in a remarkable twist.

“I was at Rangers as a young boy for five years from nine years old until 14 but then I got released,” Ferguson told the Daily Record. “It was hard being told I wasn’t good enough but it happens to a lot of boys who get released at a young age and that just gave me the motivation to prove them wrong.”

“I can’t really remember who made the decision, I was just a young boy, but my dad got a phone call. My dad told me when I was released that it wasn’t the end of it and I had to go away and prove those people wrong. That’s what I’m trying to do – I’m just trying to be my best,” he added.