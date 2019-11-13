Leicester's Ben Chilwell backs Liverpool's Joe Gomez after international duty drama

The Liverpool defender clashed with Raheem Sterling on Monday.

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell has backed Liverpool star Joe Gomez to move on quickly from the England training drama that has dominated headlines this week, The Evening Standard report.

As reported by the BBC, Raheem Sterling had a confrontation with Gomez in the canteen area less than 24 hours after the pair clash on the pitch in a 3-1 Reds victory over Manchester City.

It's said that other players had to pull the duo apart, with Sterling later apologising to the defender.

The Man City man was punished for the incident, dropped from an upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Chilwell, who plays for Liverpool's closest rivals at the top of the table right now, believes Gomez dealt with the incident impressively and will quickly put it all behind him.

As quoted by The Evening Standard, he said: "I know Joe very well. I have known him for years. He will move on.

"Obviously it wasn’t a very nice thing for him to have to come across but he dealt with it very well, straight away. He spoke in the meeting, as did Raheem. He got across what he wanted to get across.

"He is a great guy away from football and this is a great dressing room. There are no bad eggs in the squad. It is a good place to be."

Given the intensity of the Man City and Liverpool rivalry over the last season and a half, no doubt there'll be plenty of more talking points arising from the two teams' relationship throughout the current campaign.

For now, it sounds like Gomez and Sterling have put their differences aside and are ready to focus on the football.

That's a bonus to England, who will be hoping to contain any Premier League related drama moving forward. Squad discipline is key on the international stage, especially with major tournaments on the horizon.