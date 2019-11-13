Leeds' Pablo Hernandez sends message to David Villa

The Leeds United star played alongside the legendary hitman for Valencia.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has sent a heartfelt message to David Villa on Instagram.

The legendary Spanish striker has announced that he'll retire at the end of this season, when he'll be 38.

Villa, who plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, has won virtually everything there is to win in the game, including a Champions League, a World Cup and a European Championship.

He once played alongside the Leeds maestro at Valencia, and Hernandez has sent a touching message to his former team-mate.

When translated, the message reads: "Hang the boots up, the best striker I've ever seen!! Football will miss you! It has been a pleasure to be your rival but above all to be your team-mate."

Villa is Spain's most prolific-ever goalscorer, scoring 59 times in 98 games.

Last year, Leeds fans urged the Elland Road club to make an ambitious swoop for Villa, who was about to leave New York City FC.

Not only is there a connection between him and Hernandez, but the iconic striker also played alongside Whites winger Jack Harrison in the MLS.

In the end, Villa punted for a move to Japan, where he has scored 12 goals in 24 outings

