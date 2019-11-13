Leeds need to consider putting Tottenham loanee Clarke out of his misery

Tottenham new boy can't get a look in at Leeds.

Nobody can be happy with the way Jack Clarke's season has panned out so far at Leeds United.

Leeds themselves have to be underwhelmed with Clarke's contribution in training to decide he is not worth giving chances to.

Tottenham, who paid £8.5 million for him, must be frustrated, if not angry at the fact Clarke has not played a single minute of Championship football despite being fully fit.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa believes Clarke is not ready to contribute right now to his side, and after a spell leaving him out of matchday squads altogether, has had the winger as an unused substitute for the last eight matches.

Tottenham do have an option to recall Clarke, Football London report, and at this stage it looks inevitable.

Leeds should take the decision to cut the unsatisfactory spell short themselves.

Clarke is not offering them anything, and he is easily replaceable.

Leeds also have young Robbie Gotts in a similar situation, as a weekly unused substitute.

The Whites have Poland under-21 winger Mateusz Bogusz waiting for his big chance, while Leeds could even use the bench spot for striker Ryan Edmondson.

Letting go of Clarke may lead to another opportunity, as it may force Leeds into the transfer market for a player they are prepared to use.

There's no need to make a decision right now, but if Clarke makes no impact between now and the end of December, then it should be Leeds ringing Tottenham to discuss the end of the line for the winger at Elland Road and not the other way around.