Kyle Lafferty praises Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as 'something special'

Virgil van Dijk will be hoping to add the Premier League trophy to Liverpool's cabinet at the end of the season.

Kyle Lafferty has lauded the qualities of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk ahead of Northen Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Holland on Saturday.

The 32-year-old stated that Van Dijk, who is regarded as the best defender in the world, as 'something special' ahead of that crucial meeting at the weekend.

Michael O'Neill's side are sitting third in their group and if they can secure three points against the Dutch then they will go level on points with the current Group C leaders.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (12/11/2019 at 6:30 am), Lafferty, who worked under Steven Gerrard at Rangers last season, had nothing but positive words to say about Van Dijk.

"He's something special, to be fair," Lafferty told Sky Sports News. "He's the quickest, the strongest and probably the best defender I have come up against. If I get the nod ahead of my fellow strikers then I'll be delighted to play up against him."

Van Dijk recently helped Liverpool secure a very valuable three points against Manchester City in the Premier League, as they are now eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool haven't been at their absolute best this season, with clean sheets hard to come by, but they have showcased their tough grit and remained unbeaten.

After the international break, Liverpool face yet another tough test with an away clash at Crystal Palace, but it will only be the start of a long list of congested matches they have to play in these coming weeks.