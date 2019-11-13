Kevin Campbell shuts down any thought of Jose Mourinho becoming Arsenal manager

Unai Emery is coming under more pressure at Arsenal as results and performances continue to go the wrong way.

Kevin Campbell has reacted in an angry and passionate manner at the possibility of Jose Mourinho becoming Arsenal's next manager.

The current man in the hot seat, Unai Emery is coming under pressure from the supporters, as many are now calling for his head as results and performances continue to decline under the Spaniard.

That has resulted in many names being linked for the Arsenal job, including that of Mourinho, as reported by The Mirror.

Speaking to AFTV's official YouTube account, former Arsenal striker Campbell simply wasn't having the idea that Mourinho could become their next manager as he labelled him as 'Mickey Mouse'.

"There's that M word [linked with the job] who I don't want to even mention him," Campbell told AFTV. "Yeh, probably Micky Mouse. I don't want to mention him, he was the manager of our rivals. And apparently got spotted having dinner with Raul [Sanllehi], which is nonsense.

"But I wouldn't want him anyway. I wouldn't want him anywhere near the club - I don't need to answer that [on whether he'd pick Emery or Mourinho]. I'd have none of them. I'd have Freddie [Ljungberg] in. Get rid of Emery!

"No, no, he's [Mourinho] not in. He's not in and Emery is gone. If that's the case [in picking between Emery or Mourinho] I'd have none of them. The fans [who want Mourinho] could sell their souls to the devil. I say that as a saying. Sell your soul to Mourinho who lambasted Arsenal, taken the mickey out of Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. 'Specialist in failure', that's aimed at us! That's not just the manager, that's aimed at us!"

It seems as though many Arsenal fans and ex-players are backing the idea of parting ways with Emery, but the thought of Mourinho replacing him is dividing opinion.

It is fair to say that given Mourinho's past history with Arsenal, the comments he has made and the teams he has managed in England, many Arsenal fans will be against the idea of him walking the touchline of the Emirates Stadium.

In the meantime, Emery is still in charge as his task of providing Champions League football at the end of the season took a big blow when the club were beaten by Leicester City over the weekend.