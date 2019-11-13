Jurgen Klopp stunned by Liverpool achievement this season

Liverpool have taken 34 points from the 36 which have been available for them in the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to Liverpool’s official website that he has been stunned by how well his side have done this season.

Liverpool have taken 34 points out of 36 after 12 games so far this season, with the Reds still unbeaten.

Liverpool now have an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with no side able to keep pace with the Reds.

And Klopp admits this season has gone better so far than he ever could have predicted.

“If you would have told me that you can have 34 points [at this stage of the season], wow! It’s pretty much impossible but we did it but now the boys go for the last international break of the year," Klopp said.

"They have to come back healthy. You saw it how intense it was [against City]."

Liverpool are now heavy favourites to win the Premier League title, with Klopp’s men in a commanding position.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield in their last outing, which has boosted their chances of lifting silverware in May considerably.

Pep Guardiola’s side have slipped to fourth place now, and their task of catching Liverpool looks a huge challenge.

The Reds will next be in action after the international break, when they are set to take on Crystal Palace.