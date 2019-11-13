Juninho confirms Manchester United have chance to stop Tottenham signing Memphis Depay

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Lyon attacker Memphis Depay.

Lyon technical director Juninho has told the club's official website that Manchester United do have first refusal on Tottenham Hotspur target Memphis Depay.

United snapped up Depay from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, clearly impressed after 50 goals in 124 appearances for the Eredivisie side.

However, the Dutchman failed to settle in the Premier League, scoring just seven times in 53 games for the Red Devils before being flogged to Lyon in January 2017.

Since heading to France, Depay has been able to recapture his best form. With 50 goals in 130 games, Depay is eerily close to his numbers from PSV.

Now Lyon captain, Depay has matured as a player, and the 25-year-old is now attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The Mirror claim that Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Depay in a £50million raid, having recently scouted him in two games against Benfica.

However, Juninho has now confirmed that United actually have first option on Depay, meaning that if bids come in, they can match them and get in first.

Juninho did though add that Depay is happy at Lyon, and they hope to discuss a new deal with the Dutch international soon amid those links to Spurs.

“Manchester has a priority if several clubs line up to buy him,” said Juninho. “But we have not received any offers so far. He is really happy right now in Lyon. He deserves the armband like others. Rudi (Garcia) will soon make his decision. He is a technical leader. We will discuss an extension of contract by the end of the year,” he added.