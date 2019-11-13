James Collins slams Roberto and wants to see David Martin's West Ham debut

Roberto Jimenez made another huge error as The Hammers lost to Burnley in the Premier League - surely Manuel Pellegrini needs to make a change?

James Collins thinks Manuel Pellegrini has little choice but to dump under-fire goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez, telling Alan Brazil on talkSPORT (13 November, 9am) that David Martin should be handed the reigns instead.

To say 33-year-old Roberto has endured a difficult start to life in England would be an understatement. The veteran has conceded 13 goals in six Premier League games since stepping into the void created by Lukas Fabianski’s injury and, after making two big errors against Newcastle United, he somehow managed to punch a corner into his own net during Saturday’s 3-0 thrashing at Burnley.

The Mail now claims that West Ham have already decided that a new goalkeeper is a must during the January transfer window.

But what about David Martin?

The experienced shot-stopper is yet to make his debut for The Hammers since joining from Millwall over the summer but former fans’ favourite Collins believes he simply has to start when Tottenham Hotspur arrive at the London Stadium after the international break.

“(Pellegrini) has got to be tempted (to make a change). Roberto’s performances quite frankly haven’t been good enough and, as a centre-half if you’re questioning your own keeper and wondering what he’s going to do, it affects your own game,” said the former Welsh international centre-back, who thinks Martin should be given chance in the next game at least.

“I’m sure Pellegrini is thinking about a change (to bring in Martin) and if he does no one could argue.”

Roberto’s position between the sticks is quickly becoming untenable and Pellegrini, who is already under pressure after a dreadful run of form, would be forgiven for taking him out of the firing line with a potentially make-or-break clash with Spurs on the horizon.

Martin is a reliable enough option.