Quick links

Aston Villa

Scunthorpe United

Premier League

League Two

Jacob Bedeau highlights Aston Villa mistake with 'unreal' performance

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans look dejected during the FA Cup Final between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2015 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jacob Bedeau never played a first-team game for Premier League outfit Aston Villa before joining Scunthorpe United for free.

Jacob Bedeau of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Banks' Stadium on August 13, 2018 in Walsall, England.

Back in 2017, scouts from 27 different clubs flocked to Gigg Lane to watch a teenage centre-back by the name of Jacob Bedeau in action (Birmingham Mail).

Soon after, Aston Villa pulled off one hell of a coup when they beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to secure his sought-after signature, paying an initial £900,000 for the privilege, according to the BBC.

And, across the next two years, Bedeau shone at U23 level, making a real name for himself at Bodymoor Heath. It seemed only a matter of time before the London-born starlet was blocking shots and spraying diagonals for the first team too.

So imagine the surprise when Bedeau was released in February. His exit certainly came out of the blue with Scunthorpe United snapping up the 19-year-old on a free transfer.

Jacob Bedeau of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Reading at Villa Park on November 04, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

And his performance in Tuesday’s 3-0 thrashing of Sunderland in the EFL Trophy should raise further questions about why Aston Villa seemingly lost faith in a player who was once one of the most coveted defenders in England.

Bedeau was classy, composed and showed a maturity beyond his years as Scunthorpe, the fourth lowest team in the whole of the EFL, thumped a team 36 places above them in the Football League. Villa's loss is the Iron's gain - and they only have themselves to blame.

Jacob Bedeau of Aston Villa makes a tackle during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on September 25, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch