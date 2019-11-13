It's harsh on Bamford, but Leeds need to give Nketiah bigger role quickly

Leeds need to play the game a bit with Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah's injury before Leeds' win over Blackburn was ill timed.

Patrick Bamford seized his chance and scored his first goal since August to help the Whites to a 2-1 victory.

Now Bamford's step forward was positive, but Leeds need to play the long game and drop Bamford for Nketiah or risk losing the striker for the second half of the season.

Play the game

Nketiah is a born goalscorer and Marcelo Bielsa's reluctance to hand him a regular starting spot up to this point has been bizarre.

It has left Leeds in danger of losing the loanee in the January transfer window.

The Mirror report Arsenal have the option to recall Nketiah, and this scenario could get even worse for Leeds if the Gunners send him out to another Championship team.

If he was sent to a promotion rival like West Brom it could be catastrophic for the Whites.

Leeds need to ensure they don't score a major own goal and leave themselves open to Arsenal's whim.

The Whites need to use November and December to start Nketiah for a run of games and convince the Gunners that Nketiah is in the best place.

This can keep Bamford fresher for the second half of the season and the stretch run.

If Leeds aren't careful, they will tire Bamford out now or worse get him injured, while losing Nketiah in the process.

It's harsh on Bamford to leave him out at the moment, but Leeds need to look at the bigger picture and put their trust in Nketiah, proving to Arsenal that they don't need to move him anywhere.