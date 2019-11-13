Quick links

Is Rafael Camacho proving he was right to leave Liverpool after all?

Danny Owen
Rafael Camacho rejected a contract at Premier League leaders Liverpool to return to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon instead.

Rafael Camacho of Liverpool during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on January 7, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Considering that Harvey Elliott, Sepp Van den Berg, Neco Williams, Rhian Brewster and Caoimhin Kelleher have all made their Liverpool debuts this season, you have to wonder why any budding talent would feel that he’d be better off away from Anfield right now.

But while Bobby Duncan obviously didn’t feel that he was up to the challenge, swapping his boyhood club for Fiorentina after a very messy divorce, Rafael Camacho too turned his back on Jurgen Klopp in a strange summer for the European kings.

As reported by The Guardian, the sprightly winger rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Liverpool, despite being promoted to Klopp’s first-team earlier in the year, before returning to Sporting Lisbon for an initial £5 million.

 

Camacho obviously felt he’d feature far more regularly in green and white than he would in red. The irony of the fact that he’s played just 70 minutes of league football this season will not be lost on anyone, then.

The 19-year-old has, however, caught the eye with cameo appearances in Sporting’s last two Primeira Liga fixtures and he looks well placed to feature far more regularly after the November international break.

"I want to win titles here at Sporting and show myself to the world as a player,” Camacho told Record this week.

Rafael Camacho of Sporting CP during the Liga Nos round 11 match between Sporting CP and Belenenses at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 10, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

"I was proud when I returned to Sporting. I left here very young (aged 13), thinking about returning one day to play in the first team; it was my dream since I was a child.

“And when I was given the opportunity to come back, I didn't think twice.”

Clearly, Camacho has no regrets about walking away from the Champions of Europe – even if he has made just three substitute appearances in the last four months.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Rafael Camacho of Liverpool and Nathan Wood of Middlesbrough in action during the Liverpool v Middlesbrough U18 Premier League game at The Kirkby...

