Is Elf on Netflix for Christmas 2019? How to watch the Will Ferrell classic online!

Just like cheesy Christmas music, few modern festive films manage to establish themselves as staple holiday hits. Will Ferrell's feel-food flick Elf did just that, however, hitting the shelves in 2003 and earning plaudits as an instant Christmas classic.

"We Elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup."

Elf is the Christmas movie that keeps on giving. It boasts107-minutes of back to back silly quotes that will have you doing everything from screaming "Santa" at the top of your lungs to congratulating random cafes for their "world's best coffee'.

No-one could have perfected the role better than 6ft2 giant Will Ferrell who, alongside Zooey Deschanel (Jovie), created a hilariously entertaining Xmas movie packed with all of the usual warmth and love that we associate with the genre.

There are very few films you can watch several times in the space of one month yet we guarantee a long nice list of people will be doing so over the Christmas period.



Here's how to watch Elf online and whether the 2003 release is on Netflix.

Is Elf on Netflix for Christmas 2019?

No!

Unfortunately the 2003 Elf film is not on Netflix and it is not expected to arrive on the global streaming platform during the 2019 Christmas period.

However, there are still plenty of Santa-centric and snowy rom-coms available on Netflix such as Jack Frost, Arthur Christmas, Nativity, The Holiday Calendar and A Christmas Prince.

Netflix also boast one standout title that rivals Elf for worldwide popularity - Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Is Will Ferrell's Elf on the Sky Cinema Christmas Collection? Or Now TV?

Again... no.

The festive Sky Cinema Christmas Collection runs until December 31st and features gems such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Die Hard, Arthur Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Trading Places and Sleepless in Seattle.

However, Elf is not part of the project. The only way to watch Elf via Sky is through a £7.99 purchase on the Sky store.

Elf is not on Now TV, Disney+, Apple TV+ or Hayu.

How to watch Elf (2003) online!

Phew - fortunately there are some online options for you to join Jovie, Michael and the gang for a Christmas in New York City.

You can rent the movie for £3.49 from Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Or, better yet, it's £1 cheaper on the Google Play Store - what a bargain!

Is Elf on Freeview TV this Christmas?

Yes - and it's likely to feature on Christmas Day!

Elf has been a staple of ITV's Christmas TV selection for the past few years and we don't expect that to change any time soon.

Buddy should crop up on the Freeview TV schedule towards the start of December and air on ITV and ITV2 regularly. Last year, it was shown on December 23rd and earned a primetime 5:40 pm slot on Christmas Day.

HITC will update this story when specific dates are confirmed.