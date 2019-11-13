How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 1 - Channel 4 rescheduled the series!

The iconic duo returns for a new season of wacky adventures.

Let's take a quick stroll through the animation hall of fame for a moment...

There are so many great animated shows which have cemented admirable legacies; The Simpsons, Family Guy, South Park, American Dad - we could go on and on.

However, it's worthwhile to look ahead and ponder which of the more recent titles will be regarded as greats down the line. Already, it's easy to predict some of them, with the likes of Netflix hit Big Mouth achieving more success with every season, and of course, Rick and Morty continues to blaze a trail like no other.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, this adult animation arrived back in 2013 and landed a late-night Adult Swim slot on Cartoon Network. Offering audiences a masterful blend of comedy and sci-fi, it swiftly became a bonafide phenomenon which persists even today.

Rick and Morty: Season 4

The critical and audience hit recently returned for a fourth season on Sunday, November 10th 2019.

This season is comprised of ten episodes and has been highly anticipated ever since the third concluded in October 2017. The season's first episode - titled 'Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat' - went down a storm with fans; episodes are set to air weekly, with the tenth and final episode expected to arrive on Sunday, January 12th 2020.

However, this is in the United States...

How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 1 in the UK

According to Channel 4, season 4 episode 1 of Rick and Morty will air on E4 on Wednesday, 20th November 2019 at 10 pm; it will then be available to stream on All 4.

The same source notes that the season was originally supposed to premiere in January 2020 on Channel 4 ahead of its addition to Netflix.

However, they have brought the release forward due to overwhelming fan demand. This means the UK will get it just under a fortnight later than American audiences.

Too many highlights to pick from in the first episode of Rick and Morty season 4. — Chevince (@Ochefu_) November 13, 2019

Rick and Morty season 4: What do fans think so far?

Fans have already taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts so far.

One wrote: "Rick and Morty season 4 has started perfectly," while another added: "Season 4 of #RickandMorty is off to a strong start."

Another fan also tweeted: "The First Episode of #RickAndMorty Season 4 is totally crazy as usual!"

We'd expect nothing less!

