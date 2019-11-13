The 'Han Shot First' meme is back after Disney+ recuts infamous cantina scene

The Disney Plus version of Star Wars: A New Hope is dragging an old debate back into the spotlight.

It's fairly safe to say that Star Wars has one of the biggest and most dedicated fanbases of any entertainment franchise in the galaxy.

For decades, each of George Lucas' original films, controversial prequels and Disney's sequels, have been the subject of intense debate and discussion.

One of the most hotly debated topics are the myriad of changes that George Lucas has made to his original films, something that life-long fans can't seem to get their heads around and for good reason.

With each new DVD or Blu-Ray release, something else is tweaked and the same can be said for the newly launched Disney+ streaming service with one of the most infamous scenes in all of Star Wars coming under the editing microscope once again.

The Han/Greedo scene has been changed AGAIN

Yep, even when George Lucas doesn't own Star Wars anymore, he still finds a way of tinkering and tweaking with his greatest creation.

With the release of Star Wars again on Disney+, the cantina scene where Han is accosted by Greedo now has three different versions that all paint the smuggler in very different lights.

We'll get onto the past versions of the scene in a moment but this new version keeps the shot of both Han and Greedo firing at the same time but adds a new line of dialogue from Greedo before the fatal showdown.

In order to take the final, almost sinister line of dialogue away from Han, Greedo now blurts out the work 'maclunkey' or something to that effect.

We don't know what it means but would hazard a guess that it's supposed to be a threat of some kind directed at Han to paint the infamous smuggler in a slightly better light before shooting Greedo, something many long-time Star Wars fans will no doubt be unhappy with.

History of the scene

In the original 1977 version of Star Wars, Han unequivocally shoots first, killing Greedo in cold blood.

This is seen by many as the true version of the scene as it paints Han as a morally ambiguous character who could easily betray Luke and Obi-Wan if he so chose.

It's the perfect starting point for his character arc which sees him become a fully-fledged hero by the end of Return of the Jedi.

The subsequent 2004 DVD release changed things up quite drastically by including a wide shot of both Han and Greedo firing at the same time.

This has long been a source of controversy among Star Wars fans as it changes the character of Han quite dramatically. This latest tweak, supposedly by George Lucas himself, is no doubt taking Han further down this route.

The 'Han Shot First' meme is back!

The new Disney+ version of this scene has meant that old memes about Han shooting first have resurfaced online along with some new additions that reference Greedo's bizarre new line of dialogue.

