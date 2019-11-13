Gareth McAuley doesn't think Rangers star Steven Davis can continue fighting on all fronts

The former Ibrox defender has commented on the Rangers star's huge effort this season.

Former Rangers defender Gareth McAuley thinks 'something has to give' when it comes to the amount of football Steven Davis is playing for club and country, speaking to Sky Sports News (13/11, 11:00).

McAuley was a long-time international teammate of the Gers veteran and also played alongside the midfielder last season at Ibrox before leaving the club in the summer and subsequently retiring.

Subscribe

Davis has continued on and this season is in exceptional form, despite now being 34.

He's only missed two Scottish Premiership matches and has played every minute of the club's Europa League group stage campaign.

The player has also won four caps for his country this season and is expected to win more against the Netherlands and Germany over the next week.

McAuley continues to be impressed by his ability but feels that it's a situation that might not be able to continue much longer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/11, 11:00), he said: "He’s a dynamo. He quickens the game up, he slows it down. He’s got plenty left in his legs, but he’s playing every game in the league for Rangers, in the Europa League and every Northern Ireland game.

"Something will have to give."

Should Rangers fans be worried?

Ibrox supporters should be relishing Davis' current form, not concerned about his future. He's been a fantastic, consistent presence in Gerrard's team of late and although McAuley has a point about his efforts, at club level, he's shown no signs of slowing down.

If anything, you'd think he might hang up his international boots before he let it impact his club form. That's the way professional players usually operate. Davis has had such a long and devoted career representing his country, but it could be time to say goodbye to that in 2020.

McAuley wrote in a Belfast Telegraph column earlier this week that he has fears about Davis' international retirement, so clearly that's what he's getting at with his 'something has to give' comments.

While Rangers continue to benefit from his experience, it could be Northern Ireland that miss out, especially if the midfielder signs a new contract at Ibrox.