'Funniest thing': Arsenal fans react to Tottenham's Dayot Upamecano links

Premier League and London rivals Arsenal and Spurs both reportedly want £50m RB Leipzig stopper Upamecano.

The last time Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur went head to head for an exciting young centre-back, the red half of North London emerged victorious.

And just a matter of months after Spurs lost out to their bitter rivals in the chase for highly-rated St Etienne stopper William Saliba, as reported by The Guardian, it seems that Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino are set to go to battle again.

Ding ding, round two.

According to BleacherReport, Dayot Upamecano is a man in demand ahead of the January transfer window. Tottenham have suddenly leapt into the ring – even if his £50 million price tag is a little on the hefty side for the 21-year-old centre-back.

It is no secret that Arsenal are desperate to bring RB Leipzig’s France U21 international to the Emirates with The Sun reporting that a £40 million bid is being concocted by the Premier League’s perennial underachievers.

But after seeing Saliba choose their local neighbours instead, Spurs simply cannot afford to miss out on yet another one Europe’s next best central defenders – especially as Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld appear to have one foot each out of the door.

And, understandably with local bragging rights on the line, Arsenal supporters are more desperate than ever to see Upamecano follow in Saliba’s footsteps instead.

