'Funniest thing': Arsenal fans react to Tottenham's Dayot Upamecano links

Danny Owen
A general view of Arsenal fans during the Carabao Cup Final between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League and London rivals Arsenal and Spurs both reportedly want £50m RB Leipzig stopper Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano of Leipzig runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Red Bull Arena on November 11, 2018 in Leipzig, Germany.

The last time Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur went head to head for an exciting young centre-back, the red half of North London emerged victorious.

And just a matter of months after Spurs lost out to their bitter rivals in the chase for highly-rated St Etienne stopper William Saliba, as reported by The Guardian, it seems that Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino are set to go to battle again.

Ding ding, round two.

According to BleacherReport, Dayot Upamecano is a man in demand ahead of the January transfer window. Tottenham have suddenly leapt into the ring – even if his £50 million price tag is a little on the hefty side for the 21-year-old centre-back.

Wolfsburg's midfielder Yunus Malli (L) vies with Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano (R) during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and RB...

It is no secret that Arsenal are desperate to bring RB Leipzig’s France U21 international to the Emirates with The Sun reporting that a £40 million bid is being concocted by the Premier League’s perennial underachievers.

But after seeing Saliba choose their local neighbours instead, Spurs simply cannot afford to miss out on yet another one Europe’s next best central defenders – especially as Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld appear to have one foot each out of the door.

And, understandably with local bragging rights on the line, Arsenal supporters are more desperate than ever to see Upamecano follow in Saliba’s footsteps instead.

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) and Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) Final football match RB Leipzig v FC...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

