Five facts about Arsenal trialist Cole Bassett

Arsenal are allegedly taking a close look at Colorado Rapids ace Cole Bassett.

Arsenal were busy over the summer, but may also be interested in adding some new faces during the January transfer window.

Fans will be hoping for players to come in and make an immediate impact, given that Unai Emery has won just two of his last 10 Premier League games.

However, the latest name linked with a move to North London is one for the future, as Cole Bassett has told the Denver Times that he's heading for a trial with the Gunners.

Bassett is far from a household name at just 18, so what should Arsenal fans know about him? Here are five facts about the Arsenal trialist...

1. Bassett was born in Colorado, and joined the Rapids from Colorado Rush in 2017, with his entire career spent in his home state so far.

2. Bassett already has 27 Major League Soccer appearances to his name, and has bagged three goals in an impressive start to his senior career.

3. Primarily a central midfielder, Bassett is being tipped for a bright future, but a quite remarkable fact is that he's never been capped by the United States at any level.

4. This isn't the first time Bassett has attracted interest. Bassett spent time training with Bundesliga side Freiburg in 2018, and they were interested in signing him earlier this year according to Goal.

5. Bassett would become only the fourth American to play for Arsenal if he does sign, following in the footsteps of Frankie Simek, Danny Karbassiyoon and Gedion Zelalem.