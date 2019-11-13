Quick links

Five emergency caretaker bosses for Tottenham if Pochettino is axed

Mauricio Pochettino manager
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham do not have an obvious caretaker manager.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino's future is in doubt if negative report according to a report in The Telegraph.

Worryingly the report claims Spurs have no clear candidate to step in as caretaker manager if Pochettino is axed.

 

So if chairman Daniel Levy needs some ideas, he should read on for some possible emergency stand-ins...

Chris Hughton

Hughton was harshly fired by Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer. It is a surprise that he is still out of work and it won't be for much longer.

 

He was a regular for Tottenham in his playing days and worked as a caretaker boss already twice in his career.

Hughton has extensive knowledge of Spurs and the Premier League, working as an assistant at White Hart Lane up until 2007. He is the safest option for Tottenham.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton gestures from the sideline during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion at St. James Park on December 30, 2017 in...

Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann of the United States looks on after playing against New Zealand during an International Friendly at RFK Stadium on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Jurgen Klinsmann

Former Tottenham fan favourite Jurgen Klinsmann might fancy his chances of taking the job permanently.

His recent CV doesn't really demand an elite job though, and his only chance might be as a caretaker boss, potentially until the end of the season.

 

Retired footballer Ryan Mason pitchside before the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Sheffield United at KCOM on February 23, 2018 in Hull, England.

Ryan Mason

If Spurs want somebody to lift and unite the dressing room, former player Ryan Mason could handle responsibilities on a very temporary basis for a week or two.

Mason is coaching Tottenham's under-19 side and he is a solution Spurs could turn to in-house without having to look elsewhere.

Former-Spurs manager David Pleat looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at White Hart Lane on March 17, 2016...

 

David Pleat

Former Tottenham boss David Pleat has a long association with the club and has done some scouting for them in the recent past, even recommending Dele Alli to the club.

He has been caretaker boss of Tottenham twice in addition to his permanent spells and would surely be tempted by one last stint if the club are in need.

 

Tim Sherwood

How could we leave Tim Sherwood and his famous gilet off the list?

This one is unlikely given the way he has criticised Daniel Levy since he left the club, but it is hard to see Sherwood turning the job down if he was asked.

He might even be lining up outside the stadium for an opportunity. While it probably won't happen, it would be really entertaining, perhaps not for Spurs fans though.

11.04.2015. London, England. Barclays Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur versus Aston Villa. Tim Sherwood, the Aston Villa manager before the game.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

