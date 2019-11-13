Fans react as Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor withdraws from Wales squad

The Aston Villa defender has withdrawn from his nation's squad for their upcoming European qualifiers for personal reasons.

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to send their best wishes to Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor following the news that he has withdrawn from the Wales squad for personal reasons.

The 30-year-old Villa Park man had linked up with Ryan Giggs' side for Euro 2020 qualifiers with Azerbaijan on Saturday and Hungary the following Tuesday, hoping to win his 43rd and 44th caps.

However, the Wales Twitter account confirmed on Tuesday evening that Taylor had left the squad, and fans of Wales and Villa alike took to social media to express their concerns and wish him well.

Taylor came on for the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, having missed the previous four matches in the Premier League, with his club appearance tally this term currently at nine in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The £5million signing from Swansea City has made 90 appearances in claret and blue (Transfermarkt) since his move in January 2017 and helped Dean Smith's charges win the Championship playoffs last season.

Taylor has 42 caps for his national team and was an essential part of the squad which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - his one goal for the Dragons came in their 3-0 victory over Russia in the group stage of that tournament.