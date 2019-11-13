Fans react as Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott is confirmed to make Republic of Ireland debut

The Spurs youngster is getting a big opportunity to shine in a high profile match.

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Troy Parrott will start Republic of Ireland's match at home to New Zealand on Thursday, Sky Sports report.

Mick McCarthy confirmed the news in a press conference earlier today.

Still just 17, Parrott will have a massive opportunity to announce his arrival on the international scene and push towards finding a semi-regular place in the Spurs first-team.

The Irish Mirror report he will be the youngest player to make his debut for the country since Robbie Keane.

The teenager made his debut for Tottenham in the League Cup earlier this season but has not yet had any minutes in the Premier League. He was recently included on the bench against Everton, so could be close to featuring more.

A big performance on Thursday night, even in a friendly against New Zealand, could be the kind of catalyst he needs to prove to Mauricio Pochettino he has the confidence and ability to play a bigger role.

His display will certainly be under scrutiny, with everyone curious to see if he can replicate his scoring form at youth level.

He's scored seven goals in five appearances for Spurs' youth side this season, including five in the UEFA Youth League.

The teenager also scored three goals in his first two caps for Irelands U21s side back in September.

If he could produce that kind of contribution it'd certainly make headlines.

These fans are excited about his potential

