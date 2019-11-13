Ex-Everton boss David Moyes names the Liverpool players who used to do his head in

David Moyes would have battled against Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard when he was Everton and Manchester United manager.

David Moyes has admitted that Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard were the Liverpool players who used to do his head in during his time as Everton manager.

The ex-Manchester United manager also seemingly claimed that Gerrard used to get away with doing somebody in the first minute of the game, which he thinks made things 'difficult' for his side, as he made reference to an incident involving Gary Naysmith.

After competing against Gerrard the player, Moyes could potentially find himself pitting his wits against Gerrard the manager, as he is currently flying high as Rangers boss.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, Moyes made a controversial claim about Gerrard, as he also shared his thoughts on Suarez and Carragher.

On the opposition player who did his head in: "Luis Suarez," Moyes told Sportsound. "Maybe Steven Gerrard as well. The reason being is Gerrard took the fight of Liverpool.

"When we played Liverpool, it was Gerrard and Carragher that were the problems because they carried it. They took responsibility. The said 'this is what all of this is all about' in derby games.

"The number of times Steven Gerrard done somebody in the first minute. He did Gary Naysmith in one of the games in the first minute and it was always difficult. We were fighting to stay up with Liverpool or get above Liverpool. But Luis Suarez, he was an incredible talent, along with Gerrard."

Moyes had some great battles against Liverpool when he was Everton manager, as that went up a notch when he took the hot seat at Manchester United for a brief period.

Now he is currently out of work, as he was also touted to take the managerial seat at Celtic for a brief period before Neil Lennon took that job on a permanent basis for the second time towards the back end of last season.