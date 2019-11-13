Quick links

Everton's Tom Davies responds after being compared to Steven Gerrard

Olly Dawes
Tom Davies of Everton during he Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Everton's Tom Davies has played down comparisons to Steven Gerrard.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has told The Daily Mail that it's 'good to hear' comparisons towards Steven Gerrard.

The Toffees beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, and whilst Richarlison scored the winner, they were set on their way to victory by Davies.

Davies headed home the opener, latching on to Mason Holgate's flick-on to score, handing him his first goal of the season.

 

The 21-year-old has seen the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes come in since Marcel Brands' arrival, but injuries mean he's been given a chance.

Davies looked to have stalled last season, but he's come back strongly this term, and has even shown promise in a holding role for England's Under-21's.

In fact, his progress this season has been so impressive that talkSPORT's Adrian Durham recently suggested that he could be even better than Steven Gerrard.

Former Liverpool football star Steven Gerrard arrives at a press conference in Sydney on January 6, 2016. Gerrard will pull on the famous Reds shirt once again when he plays for the club's...

The Liverpool hero is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, and won the Champions League with the Reds, meaning Davies has some way to go yet.

Now, Davies has admitted that it's good to hear that kind of comparison, and as he knows he can be a quality player, it's all in his hands to get to that level.

“That is just good to hear,” said Davies. “In my head I know I can be a top quality player. It's in my hands to dictate that. I want to see how far I can get. I'm never going to settle,” he added.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

