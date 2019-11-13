Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson in withering comment on Liverpool title hopes

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has commented on Liverpool's Premier League title hopes.

Everton playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has told Fotbolti, as quoted by Tribuna, that he doesn't think Liverpool have won the Premier League title just yet.

The Toffees beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, but the focus on Merseyside quickly turned to Sunday's battle between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Already being billed as something of a title decider, City desperately needed a result at Anfield, but saw their injury-hit side come up short against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Liverpool's blistering start saw them go 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes, with Fabinho and Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet before Sadio Mane made it 3-0 in the second half.

Bernardo Silva did pull one back, but Liverpool never really looked to be in any danger, and claimed a crucial three points to leave them nine points clear of City already.

Some are already suggesting that Liverpool have one hand on the title, even with more than six months of the season still to go, but Gylfi Sigurdsson isn't one of them.

The Everton star has been speaking about the title race back in Iceland, and suggested that there are so many games left for things to change, even offering a withering comment about how Liverpool blew a big lead last season.

Sigurdsson did though add that Liverpool are 'very strong', and if they carry on in this form, they will be difficult for City to catch, even if they can string together win after win.

“No, no, so much can happen over December and January,” said Sigurdsson. “Didn’t they have a good head start last year? There is a lot of games ahead.”

“Liverpool are very strong, and this was hugely compelling against City. It’s still November, so there’s plenty of time left. If Liverpool continue to play as they have been, it will be difficult to catch them, but City can completely get on track and win lots of games in a row,” he added.