Everton scout addresses Moise Kean speculation amid AC Milan links

Mino Raiola is apparently trying to end Moise Kean's Premier League career and bring the Toffees striker back to Serie A with AC Milan.

Everton striker Moise Kean is yet to show his thrilling potential during a difficult start to life at Goodison Park but Toffees scout Gretar Steinsson insists that the summer signing remains one of the most exciting young talents anywhere in world football, in quotes reported by Sky Sports (13 November, 2pm).

It has been a difficult few days for a man signed from Juventus for £27 million (BBC).

Kean was left out of the Everton squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southampton as a punishment for turning up late for a team meeting (not the first time he has been reprimanded in his short career for poor time keeping) and reports are now linking him with a January move away from Merseyside.

Motormouth super-agent Mino Raiola is unhappy with the way Kean has been treated at Everton, Calciomercato claims, with a winter switch to AC Milan apparently on the cards.

But Steinsson, a former Bolton right-back who is now Everton’s chief European scout, was in no mood to add fuel to the fire.

"Kean is one of the greatest talents in the world. He is growing but he has great talent,” the former Iceland international said at the Wyscout Forum in Amsterdam.

“We are happy that he chose Everton. He is in a new world, with a new language, the Premier is difficult and time must be given to him. He must have patience; our confidence will be rewarded.”

Steinsson’s comments don’t exactly give the impression that Everton are looking to cash in on Kean after just 11 goalless games for the club.

The 2019 Serie A champion has proved at Juventus and with Italy that he is a potentially generation-defining talent – one that Everton will not give up on just because he was late for one meeting in November.