Everton fans react on Twitter as Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad

Giuseppe Labellarte
Fabian Delph of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 01, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The Everton summer signing is back with the Toffees at Goodison Park for rehabilitation.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to Goodison Park for rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old first missed Everton's defeat at West Ham in October due to a hamstring complaint and returned to the starting line-up for the games against Watford and Tottenham, but then sat out the Toffees' victory at Southampton last time out.

 

It was hoped that Delph would be fit in time for England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo, but a statement by the Three Lions on Tuesday night said: "It has now been decided that Delph is unlikely to feature and will return to his club for further rehabilitation."

In addition, England boss Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for Delph ahead of their European Qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday night.

Here is what some of the Toffees faithful said in response on social media as the club confirmed the news on their channel:

Delph's last appearance for England came in the Nations League third-place playoff win over Switzerland in June.

Everton are back in action on Saturday 23 November when Goodison Park hosts Marco Silva's charges and Norwich.

Fabian Delph of Everton in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Wigan Athletic and Everton at DW Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Wigan, England.

