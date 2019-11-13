Derek Ferguson warns Celtic about title race amid John Kennedy rumours

Both Celtic and Rangers are level on points in the Scottish Premiership.

Derek Ferguson has warned that Celtic losing John Kennedy could 'disrupt' their chances of winning the title ahead of Rangers this season.

The BBC Sport pundit thinks that it's crucial that they get to nine and ten in a row, as rumours about Kennedy's future at the club could have a negative effect on the club and their quest to reach the historic feat.

Sky Sports have reported that managerless Hibernian, who recently sacked Paul Heckinbottom, are set to make an approach for Celtic's number two Kennedy.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Sport Scotland (12/11/2019), Ferguson stated that he cannot see Kennedy making the switch to Edinburgh.

"Finally we have a title race on and this is a crucial period," Ferguson told Sportsound. "One thing you don't want is unrest. It's nice for him to get mentioned in terms of him getting a job as a number one, but I don't see it happening.

"They are going for nine and ten in a row, it's crucial, so why would you want to disrupt things, not just in the playing side but on the coaching side also. It's nice to see it being mentioned, but I cannot see it happening."

Whilst Heckinbottom's reign started pretty well at Hibernian, it soon ended up going the wrong way at the start of this campaign, as the Englishmen was unable to build upon the good work that was previously built by Neil Lennon.

It remains to be seen whether Kennedy will take up the post at Hibs if he is offered the job because if he does decide to leave then he'll leave a big hole in Lennon's coaching set-up.

Celtic are currently sitting top of the tree in the Scottish Premiership and next month they have the chance to win their 10th straight trophy.