Derek Ferguson reacts after hearing Rangers want to re-sign son Lewis

Rangers have been linked with a move to bring Lewis Ferguson back to Ibrox.

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has told Sportsound that he isn't aware of any interest from the Gers in his son Lewis.

Rangers ace Glen Kamara is attracting interest from a number of clubs, and the Gers may already be looking at potential replacements just in case he does go.

The Scottish Sun claim that Rangers are eyeing up Aberdeen ace Lewis Ferguson as a potential signing, in what would be an emotional move.

The 20-year-old was in the Rangers ranks, but was released back in 2013, before heading off to Hamilton Academical, where he impressed to earn his move to Aberdeen.

Tipped for a bright future, Ferguson has hit 10 goals in 62 games for Aberdeen, and could fit the bill as an all-action midfielder in Steven Gerrard's side.

It would of course be a big move for Ferguson's family, as father Derek played for the club between 1983 and 1990, and uncle Barry was a Rangers captain and Ibrox hero.

Aberdeen surely wouldn't be keen to sell Ferguson, and father Derek has now claimed that he has heard absolutely nothing concrete about Rangers wanting to bring his son back to Ibrox.

Ferguson noted that Lewis is happy at Aberdeen right now, and believes there is no better place for him to develop than at Pittodrie right now, playing down a move to Ibrox.

“I've heard nothing,” said Ferguson. “All I can say is that he's really happy up there at the moment. The coaching staff have been absolutely top drawer, not just Derek McInnes, but the guys in the background. He's well looked after and if we are talking about development there's no better place than where he is,” he added.