David Moyes claims he watched Joleon Lescott '24 times' before bringing him to Everton

Joleon Lescott represented Everton for a three-year period before he went on to win the Premier League title with Manchester City.

David Moyes has shared how he watched Joleon Lescott '24 times' before bringing him to Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006.

The former Toffees boss admitted that he was undecided as to whether to bring the centre-back to Goodison Park because he wasn't sure whether he had the qualities to play at the top level.

But speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, Moyes shared how he finally decided to snap him up, as he would go on to become a top player for the club.

"We took Joleon from Wolves," Moyes told Sportsound. "I tell people the story, I watched Joleon Lescott 24 times before I made a decision on him. Myself, nevermind by staff.

"I kept watching him, he cannot do this, he cannot do that. I'm watching him, and I'm watching him. I was having to make sure the money I spent was spent wisely and I was trying to get it right.

"And I took Joleon Lescott, who went on to become a great player. England international. Went onto win league titles with Manchester City, so Lescott would be right up there [in my best signings], he was an excellent player."

Three years after putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Everton, Lescott would then make the move to Manchester Cty, who at that time had not won a Premier League title.

But they were hoping to build a team that did as Lescott was part of that famous City side that won the title on the last day of the season when Sergio Aguero scored that late goal against QPR.

Whilst Everton are now spending big, season after season, under Moyes they had little to spend, as the Scotsman showcased his great ability to pick out the best of talents.

Lescott was just one of a number of players that thrived at Goodison Park, with the likes of Nigel Martyn, Tim Cahill and Seamus Coleman also proving to be brilliant signings under Moyes' stewardship.