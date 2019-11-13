Darragh MacAnthony responds to talk Peterborough pair have visited Derby County's training ground

Derby County have already been linked with moves for the Peterborough United stars.

The Peterborough United owner, Darragh MacAnthony, has insisted that two of his players were not at Derby County's training ground earlier.

MacAnthony was asked to verify the claims, which concerned the Posh attackers, Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney, on Twitter.

And the Irishman gave the following, emphatic, response:

Don’t be daft. Just rumour nonsense. https://t.co/eZN54wv6Qp — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) November 13, 2019

Derby have been credited with interest in both Maddison and Toney this season, with Teamtalk reporting that Peterborough value the pair at 'at least £10 million' each.

The rumour, which emerged earlier on in the campaign, prompted MacAnthony to tell one fan they were '(b)est to ignore all transfer talk pal. It’s bloody September'.

Maddison and Toney have scored 21 goals and assisted eight between them this season, helping Peterborough to third in the table.

And potential suitors such as Derby may find it tough to prise either player from London Road while Posh remain in the hunt for promotion.

Toney was signed by Peterborough as a replacement for the 2018 Derby County recruit, Jack Marriott.