Darragh MacAnthony responds to talk Peterborough pair have visited Derby County's training ground

5th March 2019, Pride Park, Derby, England; EFL Championship football, Derby Country versus Wigan Athletic; General view of the Derby County Ram on the tunnel path with the pitch and...
Derby County have already been linked with moves for the Peterborough United stars.

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Roundat ABAX Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Peterborough, England.

The Peterborough United owner, Darragh MacAnthony, has insisted that two of his players were not at Derby County's training ground earlier.

MacAnthony was asked to verify the claims, which concerned the Posh attackers, Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney, on Twitter.

 

And the Irishman gave the following, emphatic, response:

Derby have been credited with interest in both Maddison and Toney this season, with Teamtalk reporting that Peterborough value the pair at 'at least £10 million' each.

The rumour, which emerged earlier on in the campaign, prompted MacAnthony to tell one fan they were '(b)est to ignore all transfer talk pal. It’s bloody September'.

Maddison and Toney have scored 21 goals and assisted eight between them this season, helping Peterborough to third in the table.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes Stadium on...

Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Blackpool and Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road on November...

And potential suitors such as Derby may find it tough to prise either player from London Road while Posh remain in the hunt for promotion.

Toney was signed by Peterborough as a replacement for the 2018 Derby County recruit, Jack Marriott.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

