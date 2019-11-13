Danny Rose comments on his own form at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has come in for criticism after some of his recent performances.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has revealed to the London Evening Standard that Mauricio Pochettino has called him into his office on multiple occasions this season.

Pochettino has stuck by Rose for much of the campaign so far, even though the Spurs full-back has been out of sorts.

Rose has been at fault for a number of goals which Tottenham have conceded this term, with his performances coming in for criticism.

Indeed the 29-year-old knows that he hasn’t been at his best this season, and Pochettino is working with him to put things right.

"There's no magic formula," Rose said. "I've ­personally made quite a few mistakes this season and I know that because the ­manager has called me in quite a few times and we've analysed things.

"It can happen throughout your career and it's happening right now to me. The manager has done everything possible to help me get back to how I was playing last season. Obviously I'm raring to go and I'm up for the challenge.”

Rose was actually dropped for Tottenham’s last match against Sheffield United, as Ben Davies came in for him.

Davies didn’t exactly cover himself in glory against the Blades though, so Rose may maintain his position as Spurs’s first choice left-back for the time being.

Rose is set to face more competition for his place in the coming weeks, as Ryan Sessegnon is now back fit.

Sessegnon has made a slow start to his career at Tottenham due to injury, but he is now back to full health, and there is a feeling that he could end up taking Rose’s place in Pochettino’s starting line-up.