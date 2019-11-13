Quick links

Danny Murphy urges Mauricio Pochettino to start Tottenham Hotspur duo Toby Alderweireld & Harry Winks

Amir Mir
Mauricio Pochettino has been undecided all season as to which players to pick and what formation to stick with as Tottenham Hotspur's results and performances continue to decline.

Danny Murphy has urged Mauricio Pochettino to start both Harry Winks and Toby Alderweireld as Tottenham's poor form continues. 

The TalkSport pundit labelled both players as 'reliable', which will be controversial in Alderweireld's case because he is one of those contract rebels who has come under fire from supporters this season.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, and Alderweireld himself have been in and out of the team this season, with all three not starting the draw against Sheffield United at the weekend.

 

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (12/11/2019 at 4:25 pm), Murphy claimed that Spurs should start Winks, which many Spurs fans will agree with, but his comments on Alderweireld will no doubt divide opinion. 

"Every time I watched Tottenham, I think 'what's he [Pochettino] doing today?'" Murphy told TalkSport. "It's so varied. I don't get to see the players play every day in training, but I tell you this much three of those on the bench would be playing every week because they are reliable.

"He's the best centre-back they have got, Alderweireld, I know he's out-of-contract in the summer, but unless he's had a row, just pick your best team. Deal with the summer when the summer comes.

"Winks, not been playing well as everyone is expecting, but you know what you get. 100%, he's tenacious, he does the job, he's disciplined and he can pass."

The signs are pretty clear now for Tottenham that they need the transfer window to re-open as quickly as possible so they can act and make changes

It could be argued that if it was up to the Spurs fans they would more than happily part ways with Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld in January, and then have them replaced.

After moving into their new stadium towards the back end of last season, Spurs need to finish in the Champions League places, else it could prove to be very harmful to the financial side of their game. 

