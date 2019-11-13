Quick links

Newcastle United

Danny Murphy praises Jonjo Shelvey's change in form for Newcastle United

Amir Mir
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United congratulates Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jonjo Shelvey has played a big part in Newcastle United picking up their form in recent weeks.

Callum Wilson of Bournemouth and Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in...

Danny Murphy has lauded Jonjo Shelvey for his changing his fortunes around at Newcastle United after he hardly featured under Rafa Benitez during the last campaign. 

It wouldn't have been a surprise to many if Shelvey did leave Newcastle in the summer, but since Steve Bruce's arrival, he has slowly introduced the midfielder back into the fold and he is thriving. 

Newcastle have picked up back-to-back wins in the Premier League with Shelvey playing a big part in both, including scoring a brilliant free-kick at the London Stadium.

 

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (12/11/19 at 4:40 pm), Murphy was full of praise for Shelvey as he described him as a 'wonderful footballer', who Rafa Benitez wasn't a big fan of. 

"One of the other factors [behind Newcastle's change in form], which some people will agree with and others won't is that Shelvey is hugely important to that team," Murphy told TalkSport.

"Although he's not the most athletic in the world and there's the talk of ill-discipline, which we have seen, he's a wonderful footballer and he gives them so much creativity and he has been great during these last few games. 

"He [Bruce] is not scared to make big decisions...especially when Rafa had a couple of bad spells when the team wasn't winning, and Shelvey wasn't in. I always thought he was the one who could change things, but Rafa wasn't a big fan."

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United (8) arrives for the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Before Bruce even walked through the St James' Park doors there was unrest amongst supporters who weren't keen on him becoming their manager. 

The season didn't start off too well, but Bruce has managed to pick up valuable wins along the way and in recent weeks, he has added consistency to Newcastle's game. 

Bruce will be hoping that continues after the international break when he returns to his former club Aston Villa. 

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch