Crystal Palace fans react to reports Dougie Freedman is keen on Hearts manager's job

Freedman reportedly withdrew from contention for Hearts' managerial vacancy to take up his current role at Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace fans are reacting to reports linking the Eagles sporting director, Dougie Freedman, with Hearts.

According to The Daily Record, Freedman is interested in the managerial vacancy at Hearts.

And the Scottish Premiership side's owner, Ann Budge, is said to have been made aware of his stance.

It is claimed that the former striker previously withdrew from the running to be manager at Tynecastle in order to take up his current role at Crystal Palace.

But after spells in charge of Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, Freedman is keen to be a boss again, according to The Daily Record.

And it would appear that few of a Palace persuasion would stand in his way should an approach arrive from Hearts.

Oh god please be true. Please. It’s almost worth getting relegated for. Please. — Never Give Up (@audreysprayer) November 12, 2019

I feel for Dougie, he finds the players, chairman turns them down, and the fans blame the scouts and Dougie. — JH (@Hape9999) November 13, 2019

Take the job Dougie dreadful sporting director — Philip Sampson (@Phil_Sampson46) November 12, 2019

Will always be a club legend and we don’t know the back story, however I can drop you to Gatwick, Heathrow or Scotland? — Mark James (@markajames29) November 12, 2019

Please take it — stephen coffey (@baldeagle0711) November 12, 2019

Yep. See ya later. — David Walby (@Davewalby) November 13, 2019

I'm not suprised it's tempting him. Bit of a thankless job being head of transfers with no money to spend. — E-Crystal Palace (@e_crystalpalace) November 12, 2019

I'll buy him the ticket to get up there if it means we can get the average age of the squad to under 47 years old.



Inept DOF on the whole. Probably not all his fault but it seemed to me like 'jobs for the boys' from Parish.



Probably a decent opportunity for him at Hearts. — Dow (@Dowzario) November 13, 2019

Move Roy to dof and then get a younger manager in — Becs (@becsj7) November 13, 2019

Move Roy up and bring in anew and younger manger — Mick Holder (@holder_mick) November 12, 2019

Dougie Freedman in talks to become Hearts manager?



Either all power to Roy or a new (hopefully much better) DoF. Love that. — Cal (@CPFC_Cal) November 12, 2019

Join the queue mate !! — RICHARD MARRIOTT (@RICHPM14) November 12, 2019

Freedman to hearts... I'll drive him up there now — stew.s (@Stewcp) November 12, 2019

The Salford City manager Graham Alexander is also said to be attracted by the Hearts job, while it is claimed that Felix Magath and Billy Davies have also thrown their names into the ring.

The timing of Freedman's potential exit could cause inconvenience to Crystal Palace, who are rumoured to want to strengthen their squad in January.

Just last week, The South London Press reported that Freedman had been to watch one possible target, the Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant, in action.