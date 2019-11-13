Quick links

Crystal Palace fans react to reports Dougie Freedman is keen on Hearts manager's job

Aiden Cusick
Crystal Palace fans during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freedman reportedly withdrew from contention for Hearts' managerial vacancy to take up his current role at Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest Manager Dougie Freedman during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on March 5, 2016 in Ipswich, England.

Crystal Palace fans are reacting to reports linking the Eagles sporting director, Dougie Freedman, with Hearts. 

According to The Daily Record, Freedman is interested in the managerial vacancy at Hearts.

And the Scottish Premiership side's owner, Ann Budge, is said to have been made aware of his stance.

 

It is claimed that the former striker previously withdrew from the running to be manager at Tynecastle in order to take up his current role at Crystal Palace.

But after spells in charge of Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, Freedman is keen to be a boss again, according to The Daily Record.

Crystal Palace fans during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

And it would appear that few of a Palace persuasion would stand in his way should an approach arrive from Hearts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Salford City manager Graham Alexander is also said to be attracted by the Hearts job, while it is claimed that Felix Magath and Billy Davies have also thrown their names into the ring.

The timing of Freedman's potential exit could cause inconvenience to Crystal Palace, who are rumoured to want to strengthen their squad in January.

Just last week, The South London Press reported that Freedman had been to watch one possible target, the Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant, in action.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

