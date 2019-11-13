Craig Mulholland comments on Billy Gilmour picking Chelsea over Rangers

Rangers lost midfield talent Billy Gilmour to Chelsea in 2017.

Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland has told the Daily Mail that there are no hard feelings towards Billy Gilmour over his move to Chelsea.

The Gers had high hopes for Gilmour during his time at Ibrox, and he was regularly playing above his age range, highlighting his immense quality.

However, Premier League clubs quickly caught wind of Gilmour's talent and potential, and it seemed like only a matter of time until he'd be heading to England.

Eventually, a move did come. Chelsea swooped to land Gilmour in 2017, and the move drew comparisons to Islam Feruz, who traded Celtic for Chelsea at a similar edge.

Yet whilst Feruz has faded into obscurity, Gilmour is now in and around Frank Lampard's first team at Chelsea, with four appearances to his name this term.

Many already feel that Gilmour should be in the Scotland squad, and Rangers fans have been left cursing his decision to move, as he really could have been a first-team player at Ibrox right now.

Rangers head of academy Mulholland oversaw Gilmour's early development, but has now admitted there are no hard feelings towards Gilmour for picking a future at Chelsea over Rangers.

Mulholland noted that Rangers have played coming the other way, such as Nathan Young-Coombes, and the Gers still wish him well at Chelsea.

“There are no hard feelings about that,” said Mulholland. “We have boys who have come the other way. It is important that he had his path. Every young player has his own pathway. We all wish him well,” he added.