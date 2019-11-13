Quick links

Craig Mulholland believes recent Rangers recruit can take Gers to another level

Rangers recently hired Ross Wilson to liaise with Steven Gerrard on recruitment at Ibrox.

The Rangers academy head, Craig Mulholland, believes that a recent Gers recruit can take the club to another level.

Ross Wilson arrived at Ibrox from Southampton last month, replacing Mark Allen as Rangers' director of football.

And Wilson has already made a positive impression on Mulholland, who is pushing to make Rangers' youth system one of the best in Europe.

"Ross is relentless at what he does," Mulholland said, as quoted by The Scottish Sun. "He has real experience and every club he has left, they have been in a good position. They promote young players and he understands the model here.

 

"I believe Ross will take us to another level. He wants us to see every day as being better than yesterday.

"We’ll push until this is one of the best academies in Europe, producing players on a regular basis.

"What’s refreshing is the fact we have people like Ross and the gaffer, who have this energy and know what the standards are at a big club — that pushes the club on. You look at Ross’ record, he puts a lot of the building blocks in place."

Wilson has previously worked at Falkirk, Watford, Huddersfield Town and Southampton, where he remained despite reports linking him with Rangers in 2017.

The Gers have improved significantly since then, however, and are competing on four fronts under Steven Gerrard this season.

Wilson will oversee his first transfer window since returning to his homeland, in January - although Rangers' impressive summer recruitment drive means that, barring any major departures, only minor tweaks are likely to be required.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

