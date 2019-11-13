Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi surprised by Raheem Sterling

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could stand an increased chance of playing, with Raheem Sterling set to miss England's next match.

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted to the London Evening Standard that he has been surprised by Raheem Sterling, since he has been part of the England set-up.

Sterling has come under some criticism in recent days, after a dispute with Joe Gomez in England training.

But Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi only has positive things to say about the Manchester City man.

And Hudson-Odoi admits that he was shocked by how much Sterling welcomed him into the group, when he first joined up.

"Raheem’s a very nice guy, he’s very encouraging, very positive about everything he does,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“When I first came in [to the squad], I didn’t expect him to be so nice.

“Of course he is a nice person but when you see somebody always welcoming you, just talking to you, giving you advice on how he plays and just being around you a lot it makes you feel so welcome in the team.

“All the other boys around were just being positive making sure you’re doing well, and everyone’s going good.”

Hudson-Odoi is now becoming a more and more established part of England’s national side.

The Chelsea prospect has shown great promise at Stamford Bridge this season, and Gareth Southgate clearly sees great potential in him.

Sterling has been given the night off from England duty on Thursday as a result of his argument with Gomez, which could increase Hudson-Odoi’s chances of playing.

The Chelsea youngster looks likely to start on the bench, but he could be given game-time, if England need a spark in their attack.