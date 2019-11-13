Quick links

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi surprised by Raheem Sterling

John Verrall
Callum Hudson-Odoi walks out to the pitch ahead of an England training session at St Georges Park on March 21, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could stand an increased chance of playing, with Raheem Sterling set to miss England's next match.

Callum Hudson Odoi of Chelsea FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on March 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted to the London Evening Standard that he has been surprised by Raheem Sterling, since he has been part of the England set-up.

Sterling has come under some criticism in recent days, after a dispute with Joe Gomez in England training.

But Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi only has positive things to say about the Manchester City man.

And Hudson-Odoi admits that he was shocked by how much Sterling welcomed him into the group, when he first joined up.

 

"Raheem’s a very nice guy, he’s very encouraging, very positive about everything he does,” Hudson-Odoi said.

“When I first came in [to the squad], I didn’t expect him to be so nice.

“Of course he is a nice person but when you see somebody always welcoming you, just talking to you, giving you advice on how he plays and just being around you a lot it makes you feel so welcome in the team.

“All the other boys around were just being positive making sure you’re doing well, and everyone’s going good.”

Hudson-Odoi is now becoming a more and more established part of England’s national side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The Chelsea prospect has shown great promise at Stamford Bridge this season, and Gareth Southgate clearly sees great potential in him.

Sterling has been given the night off from England duty on Thursday as a result of his argument with Gomez, which could increase Hudson-Odoi’s chances of playing.

The Chelsea youngster looks likely to start on the bench, but he could be given game-time, if England need a spark in their attack.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

