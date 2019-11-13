Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's reported Antonio Rudiger decision

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2017 in London,...
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard seems to want to keep Antonio Rudiger around at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho of Chelsea FC and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tom Cairney and Calum Chambers of Fulham FC in action during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Chelsea FC...

Chelsea fans have had a mixed reaction to suggestions that Antonio Rudiger could be offered a new deal by the Daily Mail.

Rudiger has just under two years left on his current contract at Chelsea, but Frank Lampard wants to extend the centre-back’s stay.

 

Rudiger has struggled for game time this season, due to injuries, which have rather plagued his career.

And some Chelsea fans think that the time has come for the Blues to move on without Rudiger in their squad.

Others, though, are more pleased that Lampard has decided to offer Rudiger fresh terms.

In Rudiger’s absence, Chelsea have seen the emergence of other defenders in their squad.

Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori have formed an excellent partnership in the heart of Chelsea’s defence over recent weeks, which means that Rudiger is not a guaranteed starter, even when he does make it back fit.

The German international has been on the verge of returning to playing for Chelsea for some time now, but he has found the final stages of his recovery tough.

