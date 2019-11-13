Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's reported Antonio Rudiger decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard seems to want to keep Antonio Rudiger around at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have had a mixed reaction to suggestions that Antonio Rudiger could be offered a new deal by the Daily Mail.

Rudiger has just under two years left on his current contract at Chelsea, but Frank Lampard wants to extend the centre-back’s stay.

Rudiger has struggled for game time this season, due to injuries, which have rather plagued his career.

And some Chelsea fans think that the time has come for the Blues to move on without Rudiger in their squad.

Others, though, are more pleased that Lampard has decided to offer Rudiger fresh terms.

Quality player, needed back ASAP. Prob 2 years ahead of any other CB at the club at the moment and needed in the development of the younger defenders. — d. burnham (@DWhite1542) November 13, 2019

Not sure I’d look to renew he’s good but not too top level and doesn’t matter how good he is if he’s not available I’d prob look to cash in and spend big money on a top draw cb — Mat (@mat_ellis) November 13, 2019

Not sure how I feel about this — Michael Roberts-Burt (@MichaelBurt89) November 13, 2019

We need him he's one of the best in the league — Am_mevin KE (@MevinKoech) November 13, 2019

He's bexoming injury prone.. Let's cash out — Moses O'Johnson (@Carmelo7891_CFC) November 13, 2019

Good move — Samuel Sammy Sams (@SamuelSammySam4) November 13, 2019

No thanks — Frenkiè (@HazardFever) November 12, 2019

In Rudiger’s absence, Chelsea have seen the emergence of other defenders in their squad.

Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori have formed an excellent partnership in the heart of Chelsea’s defence over recent weeks, which means that Rudiger is not a guaranteed starter, even when he does make it back fit.

The German international has been on the verge of returning to playing for Chelsea for some time now, but he has found the final stages of his recovery tough.