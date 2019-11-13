Charlie Nicholas tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to get his confidence up in England game

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is currently away from Spurs and on international duty.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has tipped Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to "get his confidence up" while on England duty (Sky Sports News).

Despite still bagging 10 goals in 15 games this season (Transfermarkt), the Spurs talisman has struggled on occasion, such as against Sheffield United last weekend where he was a largely peripheral figure.

Tottenham have largely flattered to deceive this season, with several poor displays and inconsistency seeing Mauricio Pochettino's side sit a lowly 14th in the Premier League table, not to mention out of the League Cup.

However, Nicholas thinks that England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday night could prove a good confidence booster for Kane, the pundit predicting a 4-0 win for Gareth Southgate's side and the Spurs stand-in captain to "grab a couple" to boot.

"England will get three points," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "Sometimes a little setback like they had against the Czech Republic, and the ruckus of this week, is good to keep a beat in the air. Everyone is on their toes this week about saying the right thing. Gareth Southgate has handled the situation well - he has not sent Raheem Sterling home and got an apology from the culprit.

"Sterling is missing, but Montenegro are coming to London to expect to get beat... Southgate will go with strongest squad apart from Sterling just to get job done, but then they can get some rest for the last fixture and test some players out. It will be a great scenario and an easy win for England. Harry Kane could get his confidence up and grab a couple, which I think he will."

After Montenegro, England then face Kosovo in Pristina on Sunday, while Spurs return to action on Saturday 23 November away at West Ham.