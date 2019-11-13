Charlie Nicholas praises Rangers midfielder Steven Davis

The Glasgow Rangers midfielder is away from Ibrox on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Glasgow Rangers veteran Steven Davis has been praised by Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas for his exploits with Northern Ireland, the Ibrox man deemed "the guy who needs to get on the ball and make things happen" in his nation's next game.

The 34-year-old has been a significant player for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard this season, with 21 appearances in all competitions under his belt as the Ibrox side continues to impress on all fronts.

Davis has also been instrumental for Northern Ireland over the years, the national captain boasting 107 caps since his 2005 debut including the full 90 minutes in all four games at Euro 2016 according to Transfermarkt.

With Northern Ireland taking on the Netherlands on Saturday, Nicholas tipped the Rangers man to be crucial for his nation, even though he reckons the Dutch will eventually have too much for Davis and co.

"(Northern Ireland) will be led by Steven Davis, who has been having a very good season in Glasgow," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "He is the guy who needs to get on the ball and make things happen.

"The Dutch know they need something from the game. Northern Ireland have Germany up next in their last game, so it is plain as anything can be. They must win this football match first and foremost, but I don't see them beating Germany.

"The Netherlands have loads of quality and they only really need a point to keep Northern Ireland at bay. They will have to chase the game, even if the scores are the same for 60-65 minutes. Michael O'Neill is trying to sort Stoke's problems while seeing this out and he will have a cloudy head! I can only see a Dutch win here."

Davis rejoined Rangers in January on a six-month loan deal from Southampton before making his return to Ibrox permanent in the summer.

He had previously played for the Light Blues from 2007 to 2012, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups, three League Cups and reaching the UEFA Cup final (official website).