Celtic's Lee O'Connor could remarkably play for Ireland tomorrow

Celtic defender Lee O'Connor is set to play for the Republic of Ireland tomorrow.

Celtic snapped up Lee O'Connor from Manchester United in September, but he's yet to play a first-team game for the club.

The Bhoys were seeking young defenders towards the end of the transfer window, and O'Connor was one of three full backs to arrive on deadline day.

Jeremie Frimpong and Greg Taylor arrived from Manchester United and Kilmarnock respectively, but both have been handed their debuts by Neil Lennon.

O'Connor is having to be a little more patient, as Lennon hasn't yet picked him for first-team duty, with 18-year-old Frimpong overtaking him.

O'Connor, 19, is still highly rated at Celtic, and he will surely play at some point this season, given his value as a versatile defender who can play anywhere across the back four.

Remarkably though, O'Connor may be about to make his senior international debut before his Celtic one, having been called up for Republic of Ireland duty.

The Irish Mirror claim O'Connor will start against New Zealand on Thursday, and boss Mick McCarthy – a former Celtic defender himself – has praised O'Connor.

McCarthy feels O'Connor has been settling in well with Ireland's senior squad, but wants to see him in a game, meaning he may well feature tomorrow.

“He's been fine, he trained yesterday on a bigger pitch, not just a small sided game, and Lee was good,” said McCarthy. “He looks to be settling in. You ask them how they're doing and they say 'yeah I'm great' but you've no idea how they are doing until they have their feet in water,” he added.