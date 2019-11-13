Callum McGregor hoping John Kennedy stays at Celtic

Celtic could be losing one of their backroom staff amid Hibernian's interest in John Kennedy

Callum McGregor has warned that it's 'imperative' Celtic keep hold of their number two John Kennedy amid links with the vacant managerial post at Hibernian.

The Edinburgh Evening News has claimed that Celtic coach Kennedy has emerged as a leading contender for the Hibs job, which was once held by Neil Lennon.

It is said that the struggling Scottish Premiership side would be willing to pay the required compensation for Kennedy if they decide to make a move for the popular Celtic figure.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/11/2019 6:30 am), McGregor labelled Kennedy as a 'massive' figure for those inside Celtic as he made it clear that the club have to keep hold of him.

"I think he's massive," McGregor told Sky Sports. "Day-to-day, everybody will tell you how good John is and I think it's imperative from the club that we manage to keep him there.

"I think everyone will say the same and tell you how much of an influence he is. For us, we hope that he stays."

Kennedy is working wonders alongside Lennon at Parkhead and they have the chance to guide the Bhoys to their ninth straight title at the end of the season.

If the 36-year-old assistant does have ambitions of becoming a manager then the Hibs job will appeal to him, but given what he is working with at Celtic then his current job will also be hard to walk away from.

At this moment in time, Hibs, who recently sacked Paul Heckingbottom, are sitting eighth in the table, four points above the relegation zone.