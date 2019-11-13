It’s 2019 and Ben Barnes doesn’t have a girlfriend - Gold Digger fans have no idea why!

Gold Digger Ben Barnes As Benjamin
Ben Barnes' relationship in Gold Digger may be the talk of the town but the actor is single in real life.

If a series focuses so intensely on the relationship between a couple, questions are sure to arise about the real-life relationship status of the actors involved in the show.

That's exactly the case for Gold Digger's Ben Barnes who takes on the role of the attractive young boyfriend in the new BBC drama.

While his on-screen relationship was laid out in front of audiences in Gold Digger's first episode on November 12th, Ben Barnes' actual relationship status is far more of a mystery.  

In Gold Digger, Ben Barnes takes on the role of Benjamin Greene, a 36-year-old who has his sights set on Julia, a wealthy 60-year-old woman.

Julia's children quickly grow suspicious of her new fling and believe that Benjamin is, in fact, only after her money.

Ben Barnes' relationship status

While Ben Barnes' character in Gold Digger is very much taken, although the relationship already seems fragile, the actor would appear to be single in real life.

He certainly isn't married and at the time of writing, isn't believed to be in a relationship, although Barnes has always tried to keep his personal life fairly private.

In recent years, the former Prince Caspian actor has been in relationships with actresses Tamsin Egerton and Meganne Young but is currently single.

Fans are queuing up

It's safe to say the Gold Digger viewers have certainly been impressed with what they've seen from Ben Barnes.

Gold Digger continues on BBC One on Tuesdays at 9pm until the final episode airs on December 17th. Or you can catch all six episodes now on BBC iPlayer.

