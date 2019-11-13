Barry Ferguson makes suggestion about Rangers-linked Lewis Ferguson

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly looking at the 20-year-old midfielder, but does he have suitors down South?

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has hinted that his nephew Lewis might have interest from England, in addition to Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Gers are interested in signing the Aberdeen midfielder if Steven Gerrard loses linked-away Glen Kamara during the January transfer window.

Subscribe

Ferguson, whose uncle Barry is an iconic figure at Rangers, has been one of the Dons' most consistent players in recent seasons.

The 20-year-old was released at Auchenhowie at the age of 15 and Ferguson isn't surprised by the report that the light Blues are interested in taking him back to Glasgow, but hints that his nephew might also have suitors from down South.

He said to The Fergie Time podcast: "I'm not surprised that he's getting attention. But it's funny that Rangers have been mentioned when he was let go for being deemed not good enough.

"I'm not surprised that teams are watching him. Whether it's up here or down south. He's progressing right and when the move comes I'm sure he'll get the right move."

Even if there are English sides in the running, Rangers might still have an edge.

Lewis's father Derek is also a legend of the Glasgow giants and with the project Gerrard is building at Ibrox, it would take a lot of courage to turn that down, especially when you're already so comfortable in the division.

Moving South would undeniably be a risk, but it would also depend on the calibre of clubs that are interested - if, of course, there are any interested.