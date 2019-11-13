Quick links

Barry Ferguson makes suggestion about Rangers-linked Lewis Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen is sent off after his challenge on Tomas Rogic of Celtic during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 14, 2019 in...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are reportedly looking at the 20-year-old midfielder, but does he have suitors down South?

Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen appeals for a penalty late in the first half during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road on August 25, 2018 in...

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has hinted that his nephew Lewis might have interest from England, in addition to Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Gers are interested in signing the Aberdeen midfielder if Steven Gerrard loses linked-away Glen Kamara during the January transfer window.

Ferguson, whose uncle Barry is an iconic figure at Rangers, has been one of the Dons' most consistent players in recent seasons.

The 20-year-old was released at Auchenhowie at the age of 15 and Ferguson isn't surprised by the report that the light Blues are interested in taking him back to Glasgow, but hints that his nephew might also have suitors from down South.

 

He said to The Fergie Time podcast: "I'm not surprised that he's getting attention. But it's funny that Rangers have been mentioned when he was let go for being deemed not good enough.

"I'm not surprised that teams are watching him. Whether it's up here or down south. He's progressing right and when the move comes I'm sure he'll get the right move."

Even if there are English sides in the running, Rangers might still have an edge.

Lewis's father Derek is also a legend of the Glasgow giants and with the project Gerrard is building at Ibrox, it would take a lot of courage to turn that down, especially when you're already so comfortable in the division.

Moving South would undeniably be a risk, but it would also depend on the calibre of clubs that are interested - if, of course, there are any interested.

28th October 2018, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup football, semi final, Aberdeen versus Rangers; Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen celebrates his goal after making it 1-0

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

