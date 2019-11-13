Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa's Wesley shares what he doesn't like about England

John Verrall
Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes is closed down by Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 2, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa forward Wesley has scored four goals in the Premier League so far.

Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes is closed down by Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 2, 2019 in...

Aston Villa striker Wesley has admitted to the National that he doesn’t like the weather in England.

Wesley became Villa's record signing in the summer, and he has made a positive impression for Dean Smith’s side since arriving.

Despite taking on board some criticism in his first few weeks at Villa, Wesley has developed into a key part of Smith’s starting line-up.

 

Wesley’s form has seen him called into the Brazil squad for the first time over the upcoming international break.

And Wesley claims that he is glad for the warm weather in Abu Dhabi, where he is training with his national side, as he had had enough of the cold and rain in England.

“I don’t like the cold weather in England and it was perfect weather when I arrived in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“Brazil versus Argentina is one of the biggest derbies in the world. It would be another great moment for me, if I’m picked to play in this game.”

Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa in action during training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on November 08, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

If Wesley is given his Brazil debut in the coming days it would highlight the remarkable progress he has made since joining Villa.

It would also help his value increase considerably for the claret and blues.

Wesley has hit four goals in 12 games for Villa so far, and his form is likely to be crucial, as Smith’s side try to climb up the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch