Aston Villa's Wesley shares what he doesn't like about England

Aston Villa forward Wesley has scored four goals in the Premier League so far.

Aston Villa striker Wesley has admitted to the National that he doesn’t like the weather in England.

Wesley became Villa's record signing in the summer, and he has made a positive impression for Dean Smith’s side since arriving.

Despite taking on board some criticism in his first few weeks at Villa, Wesley has developed into a key part of Smith’s starting line-up.

Wesley’s form has seen him called into the Brazil squad for the first time over the upcoming international break.

And Wesley claims that he is glad for the warm weather in Abu Dhabi, where he is training with his national side, as he had had enough of the cold and rain in England.

“I don’t like the cold weather in England and it was perfect weather when I arrived in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“Brazil versus Argentina is one of the biggest derbies in the world. It would be another great moment for me, if I’m picked to play in this game.”

If Wesley is given his Brazil debut in the coming days it would highlight the remarkable progress he has made since joining Villa.

It would also help his value increase considerably for the claret and blues.

Wesley has hit four goals in 12 games for Villa so far, and his form is likely to be crucial, as Smith’s side try to climb up the Premier League table.