Some Aston Villa fans are worrying about Jack Grealish after club's latest fitness update

Aston Villa issued a fitness update on Twitter and Villa Park captain Jack Grealish is still to make his return to training.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the club's latest fitness update, as issued on the official Villa website and social media channels.

The club confirmed that Matt Targett is set to return to training later this week after coming off during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolves in first half added time with a concussion.

In line with the game’s return to play protocols following a head injury of this nature, the full-back will follow a monitored and graduated return to action, Villa added.

Jed Steer, who was also forced off at Molineux, is nursing a calf injury of which the severity is still being assessed by the club’s medical staff, and no timescale has been set for the goalkeeper's return to training.

As for Villa captain Jack Grealish, who missed the last two games against Liverpool and Wolves with a calf injury, he is set to make his return to training later this week.

Here is what some of the claret and blue faithful said on social media in response to the update - in particular regarding Grealish:

Engels? Heaton? — iLennox01 (@iLennox01) 13 November 2019

That’s three weeks in a row Grealish has been about to start training — Dave (@Dave_1874) 13 November 2019

Thought grealish was back in training last week @AVFCOfficial — Josh Smith (@Josh_Smith1400) 13 November 2019

Let me guess 50/50??? — Conradreturns5 (@conradreturns5) 13 November 2019

Now we know why Jack wasn't called up. worse than they're letting on? — Steve Calvert (@SteveCa07840280) 13 November 2019

Worried about Jack tbh, starting to think this injury is much worse than they're letting on, was meant to be back for Liverpool and now it seems he's not even returned to training yet. — AstonViIIaFan (@AstonViIIaFan) 13 November 2019

Until I see grealish on the training pitch — (@thekingnakamba) 13 November 2019

How does Jack go from being “50/50” for last weeks game to “will make his return to training later” this week ‍♂️ — tom (@22092019tom) 13 November 2019

Cmon — joe (@_joe1874) 13 November 2019

Villa are not back in action until Monday 25 November when Villa Park hosts Dean Smith's side and Newcastle.