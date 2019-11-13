Quick links

Some Aston Villa fans are worrying about Jack Grealish after club's latest fitness update

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa issued a fitness update on Twitter and Villa Park captain Jack Grealish is still to make his return to training.

General views of Villa Park the home of Aston Villa before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on December 23, 2017 in Birmingham, England.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the club's latest fitness update, as issued on the official Villa website and social media channels.

The club confirmed that Matt Targett is set to return to training later this week after coming off during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolves in first half added time with a concussion.

In line with the game’s return to play protocols following a head injury of this nature, the full-back will follow a monitored and graduated return to action, Villa added.

 

Jed Steer, who was also forced off at Molineux, is nursing a calf injury of which the severity is still being assessed by the club’s medical staff, and no timescale has been set for the goalkeeper's return to training.

As for Villa captain Jack Grealish, who missed the last two games against Liverpool and Wolves with a calf injury, he is set to make his return to training later this week.

Here is what some of the claret and blue faithful said on social media in response to the update - in particular regarding Grealish:

Villa are not back in action until Monday 25 November when Villa Park hosts Dean Smith's side and Newcastle.

