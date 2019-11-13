Arsenal fans are seriously unhappy with transfer rumours surrounding first-teamer

Would Bernd Leno be tempted to make a switch from Arsenal to Bayern Munich amid rumours?

Arsenal supporters have been left unimpressed on Twitter amid rumours that Bayern Munich want to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The Sun have claimed that German giants Bayern are keen for Arsenal's number one to replace their man between the sticks Manuel Neuer.

It is said that Leno's experience in England's top-flight has resulted in his reputation increasing amongst those who are keen to secure his signature.

But for some light relief for the Arsenal faithful, it is suggested that Leno isn't Bayern's number one target. That is Germany's main man and Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

It has been a season to forget so far for Arsenal, whose supporters are becoming quite vocal in Unai Emery still being in charge of their club.

Rumours such as this are only adding to their anger and frustrations, as they are not looking forward to what lies ahead for the North London club.

Whilst Leno doesn't stand tall in the clean sheet charts, he is playing behind a pretty abject defence and for what has been produced ahead of him, he has done a stellar job.

Arsenal supporters aren't keen to lose a player who has grown and grown since his £20 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 [BBC Sport].

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting on Twitter to Leno rumours:

Bayern want Leno. Xhaka wants to leave. Torreira is having a meeting to discuss his future at the club. Both Aubameyang & Lacazette haven’t extended their contracts and are considering offers from abroad. The board are allegedly behind Emery. Can the season just end already? — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 10, 2019

He has made the highest number of saves in the league and without him we would definitely fighting relegation — Karthik Gowda (@shrkarthik) November 10, 2019

The club is truly finished. — m (@920401) November 10, 2019

this is so depressing — sharren (@alltimerey) November 10, 2019

Absolutely joke what’s going on! — JamesNStringer (@MrJNStringer) November 10, 2019

NO — Ameen © (@ameen1848) November 9, 2019

Sack him please we’re losing all our good player — Kroenke Fan Club (@Police00718337) November 9, 2019

Give is our Gnabry back, then we can talk — TERAH KING (@terahking) November 9, 2019

Arsenal being ripped apart. Players are indirectly sending messages to the board. #EmeryOut — Giglio (@Jack_fineh) November 9, 2019

Looks like we are loosing everyone under Emery this clown needs to go now — j.hst (@EnglishMan98) November 9, 2019

Half our first team are going in the summer at this rate — ¿ (@Meszoot) November 9, 2019

Oh dear. Every Fibre in my being wants to believe this to be fake news. — Awolowo Olumide (@kinghenrythefif) November 9, 2019

So it begins... — MR (@Gooner_MR1) November 10, 2019