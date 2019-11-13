Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans are seriously unhappy with transfer rumours surrounding first-teamer

Amir Mir
Bernd Leno of Arsenal releases the ball under pressure from Jonny Evans of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Would Bernd Leno be tempted to make a switch from Arsenal to Bayern Munich amid rumours?

Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Arsenal supporters have been left unimpressed on Twitter amid rumours that Bayern Munich want to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno. 

The Sun have claimed that German giants Bayern are keen for Arsenal's number one to replace their man between the sticks Manuel Neuer. 

 

It is said that Leno's experience in England's top-flight has resulted in his reputation increasing amongst those who are keen to secure his signature. 

But for some light relief for the Arsenal faithful, it is suggested that Leno isn't Bayern's number one target. That is Germany's main man and Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. 

It has been a season to forget so far for Arsenal, whose supporters are becoming quite vocal in Unai Emery still being in charge of their club. 

Unai Emery the Arsenal manager watches his team during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Leicester, United...

Rumours such as this are only adding to their anger and frustrations, as they are not looking forward to what lies ahead for the North London club.

Whilst Leno doesn't stand tall in the clean sheet charts, he is playing behind a pretty abject defence and for what has been produced ahead of him, he has done a stellar job. 

Arsenal supporters aren't keen to lose a player who has grown and grown since his £20 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 [BBC Sport]

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting on Twitter to Leno rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch