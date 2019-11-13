Andrew Robertson comments on Celtic's Greg Taylor

Liverpool ace Andrew Robertson won't play for Scotland this week - but Greg Taylor could.

Robertson played 90 minutes for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, but he picked up an injury during the game.

The 25-year-old has now pulled out of the Scotland squad to face Cyprus and Kazakhstan, and with Kieran Tierney also out of action, Scotland have issues at left back.

There's no Barry Douglas in the squad, so it will either be up to Taylor, or shift Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie back to left back.

This isn't an ideal situation for boss Steve Clarke, as Taylor has played just once since signing for Celtic in September, and Shinnie has been more of a midfielder for years now.

Taylor, 22, will be the favourite to start given that he's a natural left back, and he does actually have one Scotland cap to his name already, having played against Belgium in June.

Taylor also featured for Clarke at Kilmarnock, meaning he has a great chance to impress – and Robertson, a Celtic fan himself, is hoping it happens.

Robertson feels that Taylor was 'unbelievable' against Belgium, and having failed to really play for Celtic so far, the Liverpool man hopes he gets given a chance for Scotland as he's a 'really good young player'.

“The only positive is the gaffer will get to look at other players such as Greg Taylor who hasn’t had as much game time as he would have wanted at Celtic, so I hope he gets game time and plays well,” said Robertson.

“Greg was unbelievable against Belgium away and is more than capable of filling in that left-back role, and it gives the manager a chance to look at him. I wish all the lads all the best but more importantly Greg because he’s a really good young player who is up and coming,” he added.