Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Analyst Neil McIlhargey joins English giants after Steven Gerrard let him leave Rangers

Aiden Cusick
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has assembled his own backroom team at Ibrox.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Neil McIlhargey is back in full-time work around 18 months after The Daily Mail reported that he had been made surplus to requirements by the Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard.

McIlhargey spent three years working as head of analysis at Rangers, having been brought to Ibrox by his former colleague, Mark Warburton.

Subscribe

Warburton had previously worked with him at Brentford and Watford, and it is back in England that he resumes his career - with Manchester United.

 

According to his Linkedin page, McIlhargey was appointed as a recruitment analyst at Manchester United earlier this month.

After leaving Rangers, McIlhargey spent around a year working as a freelance consultant analyst, spending time with the Scottish FA and its men’s Under-21 and U19 sides.

Rangers later hired Bradley Wall as head first-team analyst, but the pair parted ways earlier this year and, according to his own Linkedin page, Wall recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers as UK and European academy recruitment coordinator and scout.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (C), with assistant Gary McAllister (R), in the dug out during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow,...

Gerrard's former Liverpool colleague, Scott Mason, is currently employed as Rangers' first-team performance analyst after swapping Anfield for Ibrox in the summer, again according to his Linkedin page.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch