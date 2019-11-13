Analyst Neil McIlhargey joins English giants after Steven Gerrard let him leave Rangers

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has assembled his own backroom team at Ibrox.

Neil McIlhargey is back in full-time work around 18 months after The Daily Mail reported that he had been made surplus to requirements by the Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard.

McIlhargey spent three years working as head of analysis at Rangers, having been brought to Ibrox by his former colleague, Mark Warburton.

Subscribe

Warburton had previously worked with him at Brentford and Watford, and it is back in England that he resumes his career - with Manchester United.

According to his Linkedin page, McIlhargey was appointed as a recruitment analyst at Manchester United earlier this month.

After leaving Rangers, McIlhargey spent around a year working as a freelance consultant analyst, spending time with the Scottish FA and its men’s Under-21 and U19 sides.

Rangers later hired Bradley Wall as head first-team analyst, but the pair parted ways earlier this year and, according to his own Linkedin page, Wall recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers as UK and European academy recruitment coordinator and scout.

SEE ALSO: Rangers chief believes recruit from English club can take Gers to another level

Gerrard's former Liverpool colleague, Scott Mason, is currently employed as Rangers' first-team performance analyst after swapping Anfield for Ibrox in the summer, again according to his Linkedin page.